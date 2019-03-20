Skate Park now open at Central City Park for skateboarders and bicyclists

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Skateboarders and bicyclists have a new place to practice their old and new tricks.

Macon-Bibb County Commissioners, the recreation department, and local skaters celebrated the new skate park in Central City Park with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

Skaters have two separate areas to try different challenges with skateboards, bicycles, and in-line skates.

Bibb County Commissioner Larry Schlesinger says the second phase is complete. It includes a competition size bowl for skate tournaments.

“This was the idea of the dream of the skateboarding Community who came to a SPLOST meeting. They had the vision of having this skate park at Central City Park and they planted the seed,” Schlesinger said.

Phase one of the skate park opened in April 2017. It gathered hundreds of skaters from around the country and was part of the $3.7million SPLOST improvement project.

Phase two was designed and built by California Skatepark, Inc. and was funded with $550,000 through the voter-approved SPLOST funds.