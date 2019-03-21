41Today: Pink Pancake Breakfast

The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department is holding its annual Pink Pancake Breakfast during the International Cherry Blossom Festival.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department is holding its annual Pink Pancake Breakfast during the International Cherry Blossom Festival. Assistant Fire Chief Shane Edwards stopped by 41Today to share the details.

The breakfast is taking place on Saturday, March 23rd and Saturday, March 30th.

The breakfast is from 7:00am – 10:30am at the United Building at 115 Willie Smokey Glover Drive in Central City Park. The breakfast is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

Tickets for the all-you-can-eat pancake event costs $5 for adults and $3 for children under 5.