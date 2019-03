MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for two people who robbed an east Macon dollar store Thursday.

It happened at the Family Dollar store at 3656 Jeffersonville Road just before 10 o’clock.

Deputies say two people with handguns entered the store and demanded money before taking some cash and running away.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers 1-877-68-CRIME.