Braille program offered at Central State Prison helps inmates

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- We hear about inmates making license plates and key chains while incarcerated, but what about textbooks transcribed into braille?

Aloha Braille CEO Randy Davis opened his business a week after he got out of prison in June 2013.

Davis says that the program helped him get back on his feet when he was in a dark place in life.

Central State Prison in Macon operates the only braille program in Georgia and it’s one of only 23 in the U.S.

Inmates transcribe textbooks of different subjects for visually impaired students in K through 12th grade across the U.S.

The braille transcribing process is taught, along with advanced training, certification and resume building for when inmates re-enter into society.

The program also gives inmates valuable work skills and a chance to demonstrate how the program helps them give back to the community.

Parson Cochran with the Department of Education said that Central State Prison plans to add a new college career program that starts in May.

By the time the inmates complete this program, they will receive up to 29 hours of college credits for free that they can carry with them when they are released.