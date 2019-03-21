Bus overturns with Dublin girls soccer team inside

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A bus carrying the Dublin High School girls soccer team overturned Thursday, according to a Dublin City Schools Facebook post.

It happened off Buckeye Road. The post says the team was traveling to a contest at Washington County.

Students are at Fairview Park Hospital for further medical evaluation. The hospital’s emergency room is serving as a reunification site for families.

41NBC’s Amber Lake is heading to the scene and is gathering more details.