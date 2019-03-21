Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public’s help

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Property Investigators need the public’s help finding a suspect in connection with several entering autos and a residential burglary that happened in Lizella.

Investigators are looking for 44-year-old David Allen Stewart of west Macon. He weighs about 220 pounds and stands about 5 feet 11 inches. He has blue eyes and a shaved head.

Investigators believe Stewart is homeless but stays at different hotels in the Harrison Road area.

Anyone with information

If you have seen Stewart, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.