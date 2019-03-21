Senator Johnny Isakson visits Ocmulgee National Historic Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Georgia U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson visited the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park.

Senator Isakson met with local leaders, including the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce.

U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop was also in attendance.

They came together to celebrate the new law officially designating the park as a national monument.

The National Resources Management Act was signed on March 12th.

The park’s boundary will expand from 700 acres to about 2800 acres.

He also spoke about the recent comments President Trump made about the late John Mccain.

Last week, President Trump bashed John Mccain and his service to the country.

Senator Isakson responded by saying whoever has anything negative to say about Mccain deserves a “whipping”.

Isakson said it doesn’t matter if its the President of the United States or someone else, he will always stand up for John Mccain.

U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop stood beside Senator Isakson during this talk and said he agreed with Isakson one-hundred percent.