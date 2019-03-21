Macon man arrested for identity fraud, theft by deception

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s arrested a Macon man for identity fraud and forgery.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 50-year-old Larry Vernon Bates of Macon around 1:30 a.m. in connection with multiple identity theft cases. Authorities took Bates into custody at his residence.

Deputies say Bates reportedly used fake identifications to either apply for lines of credit or to buy items.

Deputies say Bates started using the fake identifications and social security numbers in 2018.

Investigators linked Bates to the crimes by the photos that he used in fake identifications.

Authorities charged Bates with the following:

Ten counts of Felony Identity Fraud

Five counts of Felony Theft by Deception

Forty-one counts of Forgery.

Bates was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

His bond amount is $164,450.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have information about these incidents, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.