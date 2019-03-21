Marshallville mayor’s home raided, police find marijuana, needle/syringe

Developing Story

MARSHALLVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon County Warrant Service Team raided Mayor Valerie Davis’ home Wednesday night.

It happened at the 300 block of South Street in Marshallville.

According to the Marshallville Police Department incident report, the search warrant is a result of a three-month investigation involving the sale of illegal controlled substances by Jared Lindsey, who is the mayor’s son.

Investigators say that during the investigation they noticed an increase in traffic at the home. They also noticed loitering in the yard.

The incident report states neighbors complained about Lindsey selling drugs outside of the home.

Investigators say they went undercover and made controlled substance buys from Lindsey which prompted the search warrant.

Also according to the incident report, investigators found less than an ounce of marijuana in 32-year-old Jessica Lane’s car. Marshallville Police Chief Ronald Jackon says Davis, Lindsey, and Lane all live together.

Officers say they located a hypothermic needle/syringe inside Davis’ car.

Lane was cited for marijuana, and the investigation is ongoing.

41NBC reached out to Davis but have not heard back.