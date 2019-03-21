Massive food distribution kick off at Buck Melton Community Center

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Three Macon-Bibb organizations, including United Way and AC’s Pup’s Animal Advocacy, are looking for volunteers to help distribute food on Saturday at Buck Melton Community Center.

All of the organizations plan to tackle hunger issues together.

- Advertisement -

Coordinator and volunteer Jeff Battcher say they expect more than 500 families to show up. Residents who struggle with food insecurities are encouraged to come out to Buck Melton Community Center for the distribution.

“We have the third highest concentration of poverty in the United States of America in this area right next to Buck Melton Community Center. So I thought what better way to help serve than all joining together,” Battcher said.

Together, the organizations filled more than 400 boxes of food.