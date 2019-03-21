MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Coliseum Northside Hospital was named a five-star hospital.

Only five hospitals in the state of Georgia were awarded five out of five stars.

The award is based on how the hospital encourages participation and conveys communication in the workplace.

Northside was also named one of the best stroke responsiveness hospitals in the state.

The hospital has 103 beds and a fully functioning ER that makes it different from other hospitals.

Only 293 hospitals in the country were recognized as five-star hospitals.