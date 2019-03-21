Bibb County School District host “Ready to Work” job fair for students

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb County School District hosted a “Ready to Work” job fair at W.S. Hutchings College and Career Academy for Bibb County high school juniors and seniors.

Bibb County Youth Apprenticeship Coordinator Vonnie Angelo says the job fair gives students the opportunity to see what careers and jobs are available.

- Advertisement -

“We are preparing the students with the traits of leadership scholarship and citizenship. We want our students to graduate college and career ready and we’re preparing them for the future workforce,” Angelo said.