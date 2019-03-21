Warm, quiet weather continues for Cherry Blossom Opening

Weather looks great for turning Macon pink this weekend!



Sunny skies are going to hang around through much of the weekend with a few clouds possible by Sunday afternoon, before our next chance of rain. We will also see our warming trend continue through the weekend as we warm back into the mid 70’s.

Next Week:



A cold front will move through the area Monday through Tuesday, bringing rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Right now, the severe threat looks to be pretty low for Middle Georgia. Behind the front we will see a small cool down.