MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The International Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon kicks off today! Over the next 10 days, festival goers can enjoy tons of events including concerts, pancake breakfasts, wiener dog races and more.

Stacy Moore, the festival’s President and CEO, visited Daybreak to talk about everything the festival has to offer.

For more information on the International Cherry Blossom Festival you can visit this website: https://cherryblossom.com/

Click on the video for the full interview.