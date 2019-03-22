Dry and warmer weather on tap this weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – An area of high pressure continues to build in from the west and that will keep us dry today and as we head into the weekend.

TODAY.

Yesterday afternoon we head a weak cold front pass through that brought more clouds, but those clouds have moved out and we are set up for a gorgeous Friday across Middle Georgia. Under a mostly sunny sky today temperatures will be near 70° in most spots. The average high temperature for this time of year is 71° so we are right where we need to be. As for overnight temperatures, we will see the temperatures cool off quickly after sunset into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

WEEKEND.

Tomorrow evening the high pressure system moving in from the west will move overhead. That will lead to calm winds across the state. Lots of sunshine is in store for both days of the weekend as afternoon high temperatures climb into the middle 70’s while overnight lows hang out in the 40’s and 50’s.

NEXT WEEK.

We have been rain-free for over a week now, but that changes on Monday as an approaching cold front out of the plains states moves our way. On Monday morning I expect a partly cloudy sky and isolated showers to start off our day. By the afternoon and evening hours rain will become more widespread. With some instability in the atmosphere we will likely hear some thunder as well, but no severe weather is forecast at this time. On Tuesday lingering showers will move out and by Wednesday we will begin a clearing trend that will last into the weekend.

