Fire truck, Econoline van involved in accident on Mercer/Bloomfield

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic accident that involved a fire truck and a van.

Deputies say that the accident happened at the intersection of Mercer University Drive at Bloomfield Road around 11:30 a.m. They say that the Macon-Bibb Fire Department fire truck was reportedly responding to an emergency call.

Deputies say that as the fire truck entered the intersection of Mercer University Drive at Bloomfield Road, the van struck the fire truck. The driver of the 1992 Ford Econoline van, 64-year-old Larry Jerome Dudley of Macon, was taken to the hospital.

Deputies say Dudley is in stable condition. No one else was injured.

This accident is under investigation.