CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Through song and prayer, Centerville residents remembered the 50 people killed in the New Zealand shooting last week.

Dozens gathered at the Islamic Center of Middle Georgia in Centerville for an interfaith vigil and a special funeral prayer.

The aim was to remember and honor the victims.

Mosques across the country opened their doors to visitors to take part in honoring those who lost their lives.