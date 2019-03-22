Lawyers get Crystal Lake Apartments case moved to jury trial

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Crystal Lake Apartments manager Steve Firestone’s lawyers got the case out of municipal court and into state court.

During Friday morning’s court hearing, Firestone and his lawyers went before Macon-Bibb Municipal Court Judge Robert Faulkner for numerous code violations the city has against the complex.

Firestone’s lawyers noted the city wants criminal charges against Firestone.

Judge Faulkner approved the motion to move the case to a jury trial with the state.

Firestone’s lawyer, Todd Robinson, says a jury trial is his right.

If Firestone is found guilty of criminal charges, he may face jail time.