MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at the 100 block of Westwood Circle around 1:30 p.m. on 19 March 2019.

Deputies say a neighbor reportedly saw a male taking property out of the back door of a residence. The neighbor then told deputies that the suspect entered the woods with the items.

Sheriff’s deputies say that the suspect reportedly broke into another residence on Inlet Court. They found the suspect in the woods and took him into custody without incident.

Deputies identified the suspect as 20-year-old Shaltres Marsha Fudge of Macon.

Authorities charged Fudge with two counts of Burglary and took him to the Bibb County Jail.

Fudge is being held on a $13,730.00 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.