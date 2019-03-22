Macon teen in hospital after being shot Friday night

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenager is in the hospital after being shot Friday night in west Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 8:30 at Green Meadows Apartments on Log Cabin Drive.

Deputies were told a 16-year-old was sitting outside his apartment when he was approached by an unknown person. The two got in an altercation, and the 16-year-old was shot in the right thigh.

He was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health and is listed in stable condition.

Deputies don’t have any information on the shooter yet.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.