Navicent Health cyber attack potentially impacts employee emails

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Navicent Health was the victim of a cyber attack.

According to a Navicent Health news release, an unauthorized third party illegally accessed employee and hosted email accounts. Navicent Health says they notified patients that they were potentially impacted by a data security incident.

- Advertisement -

After learning about the attack, Navicent Health started an investigation. They say they are working with cybersecurity firms experienced in handling these types of issues.

After a forensic investigation, Navicent Health says they found that the impacted email accounts contained personal information for certain individuals.

Navicent Health says they are not aware of any fraud or identity theft to any individual as a result of this attack. Also, they do not know if any personal information was viewed or acquired by the unauthorized party.

Related Article: Bibb deputies looking for woman wanted in fraud investigation

It is also important to note that the attack impacted employee email accounts only, and had no impact on Navicent Health’s computer networks or electronic medical record systems.

Navicent Health says they are mailing notification letters to potentially impacted patients which provides steps they can take to protect themselves against potential fraud or identity theft. They are also providing free identity theft protection services to individuals whose social security numbers may be impacted.

Navicent Health says if individuals detect any suspicious activity, they should notify the entity with which the account is maintained. They should also report any fraudulent activity to proper law enforcement authorities, including the police and the state attorney general.

Navicent Health takes its responsibility to safeguard personal information seriously and apologizes for any inconvenience or concern this attack might cause.

Patients seeking additional information may visit Navicent Health’s website www.navicenthealth.org, or call 1-866-681-5170 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.