New bike vending machine offers bike parts and accessories

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A new way to purchase bike parts and accessories has made its way to Downtown Macon.

“Bike Walk Macon” installed a vending machine at the front of their building on Poplar Street.

It offers 24-hour access to parts and accessories for bicycles.

Bike Walk Macon focuses on advocacy and safety for bikers and walkers.

The vending machine offers bike lights, locks, access to CO2, and more.

Bike Walk Macon’s facebook page has a poll where you can go and vote on what else you want in the vending machine.

The vending machine is available to the public in about a month.

You can also visit Bike Walk Macon’s website for information on their upcoming events http://www.bikewalkmacon.com.