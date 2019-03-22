MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A school designed to help students who need help the most gets a big boost.

Bibb County School District’s Soar Academy receives more than a million dollars in grant money.

This will help students stay on track while they’re in school.

The Youth Build Grant funds new opportunities for people who struggle with traditional high schools and will be an option for students as old as 24-years old.

Julia Daniely, the Director at Soar Academy, says a lot of lives can be changed with this new program. She says it may even lead to lower crime rates.

She says that “Life happens and it impacts our students, and then you find yourself 16 and 17 and 18, 24 without a high school diploma or a GED so it is a program of that nature to help students get certification and education so that they can be productive citizens”.

The grant also pays students to build homes for low-income families while working with Macon Habitat for Humanity and the Redeeming Hope Center.

Students can secure job placement from the grant-funded program, earn their GED or diploma, and obtain workforce training.

The program starts in Fall and they expect to have around 75 students working toward their GED or high school diploma.