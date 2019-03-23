Ronald McDonald representing local charity in Cherry Blossom parade

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – It’s that time of year once again when the when the pinkest party on earth returns, the International Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon.

On Sunday March 24th, the 38th Annual Cherry Blossom Parade will make its way through downtown Macon. This year, the world’s most famous clown will be leading the whole thing, Ronald McDonald. He’s this year’s grand marshall and he’ll be representing Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Georgia.

“I think we’ll make the connection with the Ronald McDonald House because we have been here for 16 years,” said Bonnie Hopkins, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Georgia President and CEO. “It’s just really exciting to showcase Ronald as part of the International Cherry Blossom Festival and to be the lead car.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Georgia is located on Forsyth Street in Macon, right near Medical Center Navicent Health’s campus. It serves as a home away from home for families who have children staying in local hospitals. The charity offers a place to sleep, warm food every night and the convenience of just being down the road from your child.

Jordan and Maggie Connell, from Warner Robins, have been staying at the Ronald McDonald House for a few weeks. Their daughter, Adalyn Grace, was born three months before she was due. The baby was just 1 pound 10 ounces at birth.

“It really has been so much of a blessing to our family,” said Jordan Connell. “I mean really truly it’s been one of the best things that’s come out of this.”

Soon, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Georgia will be even larger. The charity home is expanding to include 14 new rooms, in addition to the 13 the house has now.