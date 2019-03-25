Boil water advisory for apartment complex residents in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Residents at Huntington Chase Apartments in Warner Robins are under a boil advisory.

According to a post on the Warner Robins Police Department’s Facebook page, the advisory was issued after a larger water main break. It started on McNeal Drive, which affected parts of Carl Vinson Russell Parkway to Ole Times and Houston Lake to Southside. It’s now been contained to just Huntington Chase Apartments.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Mayor’s Office, residents are asked to boil all water for drinking, cooking and preparing baby food. The water should be boiled

for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.

The release went on to say that the advisory will be in effect for about 24 hours.

Stay with 41NBC for updates on this story.