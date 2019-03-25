Bibb Deputies looking for man who stole cash from Family Dollar

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Deputies need help finding a man they say stole money from a Family Dollar.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Family Dollar at 2123 Pio Nono Avenue just before 4:40 Saturday afternoon. The clerk was helping another customer and deputies said the man snatched money from the register. He left the store with the cash. No one was injured.

According to the news release from the Sheriff’s Office, the man is around five feet, eleven inches tall and is a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie and camo ball cap.

If you know who this man is or where he is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.