MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is third most commonly diagnosed cancer in both men and women. March is colorectal cancer awareness month.

Aimee Clance, a nurse navigator at Peyton Anderson Cancer Center in Macon, visited Daybreak to talk about the signs and risk factors of this type cancer. She also pointed out why it’s important to be screened early for the cancer.

Click on the video to see the full interview.