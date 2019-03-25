Amerson River Park needs you to keep voting, makes it to Final Four

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Amerson River Park made it to the Final Four of the Knope Awards through Engaging Local Government Leaders. They still need your votes and Instagram posts to make it to the championships.

Voting and picture posting must be done by 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 30.

How to vote

Go to Amerson River Park. Take pictures of your favorite features. Post the picture to Instagram. Use the hashtag #ELGLKnope in the post. Tag @ELGL50 in the picture. Encourage others to vote and share their selfies.

- Advertisement -

Click here to vote.