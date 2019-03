MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Severe weather conditions are expected for this evening. Therefore, according to a Cherry Blossom Festival news release, the Cherry Blossom Festival at Central City Park closes today at 5 p.m. for the public’s safety.

The festival plans to reopen on 26 March 2016 at 10 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Remember to watch 41NBC for continued coverage of weather updates.