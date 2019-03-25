MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested one of the Crime Stoppers “Top 15 Most Wanted” around 9:30 a.m. The arrest happened at the Cherry Blossom Apartments in west Macon on 22 March 2019.

Deputies say 28-year-old Dekeledricks Jamal Jacobs of Macon was wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Aggravated Battery charges since 2017. Jacobs reportedly fired a gun in the direction of five people striking one person in the eye.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say someone called a tip into Crime Stoppers and assisted in the arrest of Jacobs.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacobs based on warrants for the following:

Five counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

One count of Aggravated Battery

Jacobs is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

Anyone with information

If you have information about this situation, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CIME.