Bibb Deputies looking for people involved in fight at Thirsty Turtle Club

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking for the people involved in a fight at the Thirsty Turtle Club. The incident happened at 425 Cherry Street in Macon around 2 a.m.
According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, 27-year-old Rogers Kyaruzi of Lithonia talked to another man’s wife at the club. The man started fighting Kyaruzi and others struck him as well.
Deputies say after security finally broke up the fight, a woman hit Kyaruzi in the head with a bottle. They say Kyaruzi pulled out a handgun and fired one shot into the ceiling.
Security detained Kyaruzi until deputies arrived. He was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health for his injuries and issued a warrant for reckless conduct.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are still trying to locate and identify the other people involved.
Anyone with information
If you have information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.