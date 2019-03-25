Bibb Deputies looking for people involved in fight at Thirsty Turtle Club

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking for the people involved in a fight at the Thirsty Turtle Club. The incident happened at 425 Cherry Street in Macon around 2 a.m.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, 27-year-old Rogers Kyaruzi of Lithonia talked to another man’s wife at the club. The man started fighting Kyaruzi and others struck him as well.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say after security finally broke up the fight, a woman hit Kyaruzi in the head with a bottle. They say Kyaruzi pulled out a handgun and fired one shot into the ceiling.

Security detained Kyaruzi until deputies arrived. He was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health for his injuries and issued a warrant for reckless conduct.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are still trying to locate and identify the other people involved.

Anyone with information

Related Article: Three Macon Businesses Involved In Armed Robberies

If you have information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.