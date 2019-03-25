Severe storms possible tonight across Middle Georgia

After a day of sun across Middle Georgia, a line of showers and storms will push through the area bringing a chance for severe storms.

After a day of sun across Middle Georgia, a line of showers and storms will push through the area bringing a chance for severe storms. The main threat in these storms will be large hail and gusty winds. A tornado can’t be ruled out, but it is not likely.

Timing:

Expect the bulk of the storm activity to move through the area between 8pm and Midnight.



Tomorrow:



A few showers will be possible tomorrow afternoon as a wedge front keeps clouds and cooler temperatures in the area on Tuesday. More sunshine will return on Wednesday.