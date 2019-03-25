Strong to potentially severe storms on the way this evening

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front moving through the southeast will bring the chance for strong to potentially severe storms to Middle Georgia later this evening.

TODAY.

After a mild start to the day, temperatures will be quick to rise into the middle 70’s as we begin the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will steadily roll in throughout the day creating a mostly cloudy sky by the early evening hours. Along with the clouds, rain chances increase as we head into the late afternoon and early evening hours. Right now I am expecting isolated showers to begin this afternoon, but storm chances increase after 7 pm.

This evening strong to potentially severe storms will move into Middle Georgia. The main concerns continue to be large hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. The tornado threat is not zero, but is low for this system due to the lack of surface based wind shear. As of 5 am on Monday, March 25, 2019, the Storm Prediction Center has parts of Middle Georgia in a Marginal (level 1/5) risk area. As this system evolves we will continue to provide updates on our social media platforms.

TOMORROW.

While the storms exit Middle Georgia by midnight tonight, the rain hangs around for one more day. Under a mostly cloudy sky we will be dealing with isolated showers throughout the day. Temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow behind the passing of the cold front as well. Afternoon high temperatures will struggle to make it into the 60’s tomorrow afternoon.

WEEK AHEAD.

As we get into the middle of the week we will begin to clear out and start another warming trend across our region. By Wednesday we will see a mostly sunny sky that will last through the weekend. Rain chances do increase as we get into Saturday and Sunday.

