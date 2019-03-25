Woman dies after being hit by pickup in east Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after being hit by a pickup truck Monday night in east Macon.

Bibb County deputies tell 41NBC it happened just before 10 o’clock on Jeffersonville Road.

They say the woman was walking near Millerfield Road when she was hit by a Dodge truck driven by 40-year-old Waders Campbell III.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where she was pronounced dead.

No was else was injured, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you can help with the investigation.