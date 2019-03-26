Daybreak Interview – Charity Ride for Macon Co. Commissioner Bob Melvin

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – According to the American Cancer Society, multiple myeloma is a relatively uncommon cancer. In the United States, the risk of getting the disease is 1 in 132.

Macon County Commissioner Bob Melvin is someone who’s been diagnosed with this rare type of cancer. As is the case with any cancer, treatment is costly.

This weekend, there’s a “Bikers for Bob” charity ride in Macon County to help Melvin and his family with his medical expenses.

Melvin and William Martin, a friend who’s organizing the ride, visited Daybreak to talk about it.

The “Bikers for Bob” charity ride is Saturday March 30th from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. The ride starts at Flint River Farm School Historical Park in Montezuma. Registration is $20.

Click on the video to see the full interview.