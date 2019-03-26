Bibb County ranks low in public health

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 2019 health rankings are out, and Bibb County didn’t score so well.

Bibb ranked 135th of 159 Georgia counties.

- Advertisement -

The rankings, scored by CountyHealthRankings.org, cover areas like physical health, mental health, smoking, obesity and physical activity.

The study shows 22% of Bibb County residents have poor health. Adults are smoking, becoming obese and not taking proper care of themselves.

Dr. Sebastian Montgomery with Coliseum Medical Centers says Bibb residents are allowing themselves to have poor health and not taking proper steps to improve.

He adds actions like watching what you eat and making sure you give yourself chances to exercise can help improve overall health.

Forsyth County was ranked the state’s healthiest county. Warren County was the least healthy.

Head to countyhealthrankings.org to see the full rankings list.