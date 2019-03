After the storms to start the week, we will finally get a calm few days to finish out the Cherry Blossom Festival!

We will see a big cool down tomorrow, behind the surface front we saw move through today. This will keep our high temps in the 60’s and bring a breeze from the northeast. Luckily for us, a warm up is on the way through the end of the week with plenty of sunshine as well!