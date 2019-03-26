Diabetes Alert Day brings awareness to the disease

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Today is Diabetes Alert Day. The one day that focuses on the seriousness of diabetes and understanding the risks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes ranks 7th among the leading causes of death among Americans. Unfortunately, the topic doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

Nine out of ten adults with pre-diabetes don’t know they have it. If anyone in your family has diabetes, the likelihood of you getting it increases.

Also, the older you get, the higher the risk of getting diabetes.

Those who are obese and don’t get enough exercise risk having the disease.

There are lifestyle changes that can be made to reduce the risk of diabetes.

Carole Radney, a Certified Diabetes Educator for Coliseum Medical Centers, says that attending your yearly physical reduces the risk greatly.

She also says that eating better helps with overall health along with preventing diabetes.

Portion control and restricting the amount of food you eat helps cut back. Also increasing physical activity helps.

If you do have diabetes, there are steps you can take to control it.

Educate yourself about diabetes

Talk to your doctor about healthy eating

Test your glucose frequently

Get your eyes and feet checked regularly

