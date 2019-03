MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon will be on television screens across the country, again.

You may remember last year, HBO filmed a pilot for its show, Brooklyn.

The streaming service picked the show up and they will be filming an episode for season one in Macon, again.

Expect road closures on Cherry, Mulberry, and Cotton Streets starting April 14th, and wrapping up on the 19th.