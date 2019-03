MACON, Georgia (41NBC / WMGT ) – Alcohol will soon be served at a Macon movie theater.

During Tuesday morning’s Macon-Bibb County Committee meeting, commissioners approve the license for Amstar Macon movie theater to sell alcohol.

- Advertisement -

Commissioners Valerie Wynn and Elaine Lucas say alcohol shouldn’t be served where kids are. While the other commissioners say serving alcohol at movie theaters are becoming a norm and approved the license.