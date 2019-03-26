Visible changes at Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park could take years

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It might take a while for people to notice changes at the newly named Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park.

The Natural Resources Management Act changed the park’s name from Ocmulgee National Monument to Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park on March 12.

The park’s boundary will expand from 700 acres to approximately 2,800 acres.

Park Superintendent Jim David says most of the expansion area is under private ownership and the property acquisition will be a process.

“Local visitors will probably not see a great amount of change to the park immediately,” David says. “However, they can expect more improvements in the future. Some of the property should start coming to us we think fairly soon, within the next few years most likely.”

The new law would also authorize a resources study to evaluate potential future park expansions, which would further protect vulnerable land and allow visitors more opportunities for recreational activities.

