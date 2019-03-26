Cherry Blossom Festival’s “Third Street Festivities” underway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With the cherry blossoms in full bloom, and the beautiful springtime weather, celebrating the Cherry Blossom Festival is a must.

Festivities are being held on Third Street every day from March 25-29.

Activities include live music, food and horse carriage rides.

Paul Williams was born and raised in Macon and has attended more Cherry Blossom Festivals than he can count.

He and his wife brought their pink poodles to Third Street Park Monday to celebrate Founder’s Day.

The Third Street Festivities are every day from 11:30 a-m to 1:30 p-m.