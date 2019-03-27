Three Georgia counties looking for man involved in armed robbery case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Investigators with Cobb, Carroll and Bibb Counties are looking for a man that’s wanted for questioning in an armed robbery case.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Alan Madison stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has active warrants out of Cobb and Carroll Counties for a probation violation and is known to hang out in the Davis Homes area.

The release goes on to say, Madison’s address is 743 Applewood Street, but he hasn’t been seen at that address for over a month and hasn’t been reporting as ordered under Georgia’s sex offender and probation rules.

Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office advise people use caution and to not approach Madison.

If you know him or where he is call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 (Mention this BOLO). You can also call Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigator Robbie Parks at (478) 803-2446 or email him at rparks@maconbibb.us. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.