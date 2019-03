MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Turkish get-up, or TGU, is a total-body exercise that increases torso stabilization and overall strength.

Catalina Torres Lopez, from Navicent Health’s Wellness Center, stopped by Daybreak to show us how to do the workout and explain the benefits of it.

- Advertisement -

For a full list of classes at Navicent Health’s Wellness Center you can check out this website: https://www.navicenthealth.org/wellnesscenter/home

Click on the video for the full interview.