Byron kids running own cupcake business

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – When you’re three and four years old, the last thing on your mind is opening a business.

That wasn’t the case for Ziggy and Tootie.

The sisters loved baking so much that their mother decided to help them achieve their dreams.

The girls, now seven and eight, respectively, are going on five years as owners of their own bakery, “Ziggy and Tootie Cakes.”

It’s located in a strip mall on Gralan Drive right now, but they plan to purchase land and build a new bakery from scratch soon.

They’re not just good cooks. They’ve also helped write two books with 21 other kids on what it’s like to own their own business.

Their second book is about opening a bank account and acquiring a business license. It even includes recipes in the back.

Ziggy and Tootie Cakes will celebrate its 5th anniversary next month, which will include a grand opening. It will feature vendors, cakes, food and a bouncy house.

The girls will also be promoting their new creation for dogs, called the Pupcake.

The grand opening is Sunday, April 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 124 Gralan Drive.