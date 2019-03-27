Alabama man who travels to cut lawns for free stops in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Huntsville, Alabama man who’s gone viral on social media made his way to Macon.

Rodney Smith Jr. travels across the country with his “Raising Men” Lawn Care Service. He cuts grass for the elderly and disabled.

“In many places, people have a hard time getting the grass cut which leads to them getting a fine by the city. People across the nation are on fixed incomes and can’t afford to build extra money to pay off bills. My goal is to start chapters in all 50 states and get more kids involved in the United States to help the older generation with their lawn,” Smith said.

His next stop is in Savannah, Georgia. He’s working to make his business international and wants to help those in need.

Visit http://www.weareraisingmen.com/ more information or to donate to Smith’s cause.