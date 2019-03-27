Middle Georgia Crimestoppers Top 15 remains at six

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The Crimestoppers launched its first Middle Georgia top 15 most wanted list in February. Thanks to the public’s help all, but six of the fugitives remain.

Corporal Greg Thomas says the initiative aims to reduce violent crimes in Middle Georgia by partnering with federal and local law enforcement.

“The community’s productivity and the efforts show they are making a difference,” Thomas said.

Crimestoppers select offenders based on input from law enforcement agencies throughout Middle Georgia.

Anyone with information

If you have information about the remaining six, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.