MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Doom, Middle Georgia’s arena football team, opens their second season this weekend.

They’ll play the Carolina Havoc in their Cherry Blossom game at the Macon Coliseum. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. Tailgating starts at 10 a.m.

41NBC’s Tucker Sargent spoke with first-year coach James Lal Wednesday. Watch the video above.

Visit GeorgiaDoom.com for single-game and season tickets.