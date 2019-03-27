Georgia’s abortion ban author says support may be wavering

ATLANTA (AP) – The Republican author of a “heartbeat” bill that would ban almost all abortions in Georgia says he’s worried his colleagues are starting to waver.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a Facebook video posted this week shows Rep. Ed Setzler expressing concern about pressure from abortion rights advocates.

Setzler says in the video that some Republicans have “bellyache” over voting yes and worry it could affect their re-election chances.

He expects a final House vote Thursday.

The bill initially passed the House by a vote of 93-73. That’s just two votes over the 91 needed to pass legislation in the 180-member House, so a few defections could sink the bill.

It now awaits House approval of Senate changes. Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign if it reaches his desk.