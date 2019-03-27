Man arrested at Medical Center Navicent Health for burglary, entering auto

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies along with the help of the Medical Center Navicent Health police arrested a man wanted for burglary and entering auto.

Around 12 p.m. on 27 March 2019, authorities say they took 44-year-old David Allen Stewart into custody at the Medical Center Navicent Health without incident.

Authorities took Stewart to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with two counts of Entering Auto and one count of Burglary.

Stewart is being held on a $2,600.00 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.